SENON, FRANCE—Live Science reports that tens of thousands of Roman coins have been unearthed in northeastern France by researchers led by Simon Ritz of the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP). Some of the coins bear images of rulers of the Gallic Empire that controlled the region from A.D. 260 to 274. The coins are thought to have been collected over time in three amphoras, which were carefully buried in a dwelling so that the openings of the jars were level with the floor. INRAP numismatist Vincent Geneviève said that the first jar held about 83 pounds of coins, and the second jar contained about 110 pounds of coins. Only three coins were found in a pit where a third jar had once been buried and later retrieved in antiquity. The remaining savings appear to have been forgotten when the settlement was destroyed by fire in the beginning of the fourth century. To read about a coin minted by one of the little-known Gallic emperors, go to "Artifact: Roman Coin."
Roman Coin Hoards Found in France
News December 10, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022
Before and After
Features November/December 2021
Gaul's University Town
New excavations have revealed the wealth and prestige of an ancient center of learning
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
A Day by the Rhone
Artifacts July/August 2020
Roman Canteen
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez