JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Drought May Have Triggered “Hobbit” Extinction

News December 12, 2025

Interior of Liang Luar Cave on the island of Flores, Indonesia
Garry K. Smith, Newcastle & Hunter Valley Speleological Society
SHARE:
Slab of the top section of a stalagmite
Slab of the top section of a stalagmite

DUBLIN, IRELAND—According to a Live Science report, declining rainfall and a volcanic eruption some 50,000 years ago may have led to the extinction of Homo floresiensis. This small hominin, also called a "hobbit," is known from fossils discovered in Liang Bua, a cave on the Indonesian island of Flores. To track the amount of rainfall on the island, a team of researchers including Nick Scroxton of Maynooth University analyzed a stalagmite from Liang Luar, a cave near Liang Bua. Created by dripping water, stalagmites tend to form with less calcium carbonate and more magnesium during times of water shortage. The scientists were therefore able to determine that 76,000 years ago, the island received more than 60 inches of rain, but that amount fell to 40 inches by 61,000 years ago. The amount of rainfall continued to decline until 50,000 years ago, when a nearby volcano erupted and covered the island with a layer of rock. Scroxton and his colleagues also analyzed the teeth of Stegodon, an extinct relative of the elephant that was hunted by Homo floresiensis. The Stegodon population declined between 61,000 and 50,000 years ago, when it also disappeared from Flores. “We suspect that if the Stegodon population were declining due to reduced river flow then they would have migrated away to a more consistent water source,” Scroxton said. “So it makes sense for the hobbits to have followed.” The researchers suggest that while tracking the Stegodon population, Homo floresiensis may have encountered the groups of modern humans who were migrating throughout the region on the island’s coastline, putting the two groups in direct competition for scarce resources. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Communications Earth & Environment. For more on Indonesian archaeology, go to "Java's Megalithic Mountain."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Oldest Mummified People

Southern China and Southeast Asia

Read Article
Courtesy Indonesian-French Joint Prehistory Program

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Java’s Mystic Mangoes

Central Java, Indonesia

Read Article
Photo by Kassian Céphas, courtesy Universiteitsbibliotheek Leiden / Public Domain

Features July/August 2024

Java's Megalithic Mountain

Across the Indonesian archipelago, people raised immense stones to honor their ancestors

Read Article
Indonesia Java Gunung Padang Megalithic Site
(Courtesy Lutfi Yondri)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

Read Article
(Hung et al., 2022)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez