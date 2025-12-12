JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Late Roman Mosaic Uncovered Near the Black Sea

News December 12, 2025

SHARE:

KARABUK, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, a mosaic floor dated to the fourth century A.D. has been uncovered in northern Turkey’s ancient city of Hadrianopolis. Ersin Celikbas of Karabuk University said the floor was found in a large chamber in a palace complex. Identifying the chamber as a reception hall helped Celikbas and his colleagues clarify the structure’s architectural layout. The human figures in the mosaic are heavily damaged, but the remaining 80 percent of the floor is made up of images of peacocks drinking from a fountain, geometric patterns, ribbon motifs, and an eight-pointed star. Some of these images have not previously been found in the Black Sea region, he added. To read about excavations at the ancient Lydian capital of Sardis in southwestern Turkey, go to "The Palace Times."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Read Article
(Photo by J. Isager)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Polychrome Patchwork

Read Article
(Uşaklı Höyük Archaeological Project, http://usaklihoyuk.org/)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2019

Funny Business

Read Article
(Courtesy Michael Hoff/Antiochia ad Cragum Excavations)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez