KARABUK, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, a mosaic floor dated to the fourth century A.D. has been uncovered in northern Turkey’s ancient city of Hadrianopolis. Ersin Celikbas of Karabuk University said the floor was found in a large chamber in a palace complex. Identifying the chamber as a reception hall helped Celikbas and his colleagues clarify the structure’s architectural layout. The human figures in the mosaic are heavily damaged, but the remaining 80 percent of the floor is made up of images of peacocks drinking from a fountain, geometric patterns, ribbon motifs, and an eight-pointed star. Some of these images have not previously been found in the Black Sea region, he added. To read about excavations at the ancient Lydian capital of Sardis in southwestern Turkey, go to "The Palace Times."
Late Roman Mosaic Uncovered Near the Black Sea
News December 12, 2025
