JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

4,400-Year-Old Sun Temple Excavated in Egypt at Old Kingdom Necropolis

News December 15, 2025

Sun Temple of Niuserre, Abusir, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Entrance to the Sun Temple of Niuserre, Abusir, Egypt
Entrance to the Sun Temple of Niuserre, Abusir, Egypt

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that more than half of the sun temple of the pharaoh Niuserre, who ruled from about 2420 to 2389 B.C. during the 5th Dynasty, has been uncovered in the Abusir necropolis. The monumental temple complex once covered more than 10,000 square feet, according to Massimiliano Nuzzolo of the University of Turin and Rossana Perilli of the University of Naples. This year, the excavation has revealed the entrance to the temple, the building’s original floor, the base of a limestone column, parts of a granite column thought to have been part of the entrance portico, and granite doorframes and lintels. One massive threshold in the building had been inscribed with a hieroglyphic calendar of the temple’s religious festivals and references to Niuserre. A ramp that likely connected the temple to the Nile River or one of its branches was also found. Artifacts recovered from the temple include two wooden playing pieces from the ancient game of Senet, Nuzzolo added. To read more about Niuserre and other 5th Dynasty pharaohs, go to "In the Reign of the Sun Kings."

Lintel inscribed with hierogylphs
Lintel inscribed with hierogylphs

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

Mummy Makers

Read Article
(Petr Košárek, © Archives of the Czech Institute of Egyptology)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

Together Forever

Read Article
(Photo: Martin Odler © Faculty of Arts, Czech Institute of Egyptology, Charles University)

The World of Egyptian Demons May/June 2022

Demon Gate Guardians

Read Article
(Courtesy Renata Landgrafova/Czech Institute of Egyptology)

Features November/December 2020

In the Reign of the Sun Kings

Old Kingdom pharaohs faced a reckoning that reshaped Egypt’s balance of power

Read Article
(Kenneth Garrett)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez