BREST, FRANCE—The presence of a wall measuring nearly 400 feet long and small structures constructed some 7,000 years ago have been confirmed off the coast of western France, AFP reports. In 2017, geologist Yves Fouquet first spotted the structures, which rest under 30 feet of water, with scanning equipment. After an underwater examination, Yvan Pailler of the University of Western Brittany said that the structures were made with blocks that weigh several tons, and may have been used as fish traps or as protection against rising sea levels. “This is a very interesting discovery that opens up new prospects for underwater archaeology, helping us better understand how coastal societies were organized,” Pailler said. To read about a stone wall found in the Baltic Sea that was constructed at least 10,000 years ago, go to "Reindeer Hunters' Wall," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.