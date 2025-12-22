SEVILLE, SPAIN—ZME Science reports that some 270,000 beads made of scallop and cockle shells, stones, and animal bones have been found in a Copper Age grave at the Montelirio Tholos site in southwestern Spain by a team of researchers led by Leonardo García Sanjuán of the University of Seville. The burial has been radiocarbon dated to between 2900 and 2650 B.C. The remains of about 20 people have been found in the grave, most of whom were women whose bodies had been dusted with cinnabar to color them red. Researchers estimate that it took some 250,000 hours of labor to drill so many beads, indicating that the community where the women lived was a prosperous one. One woman, buried in the so-called “Oranti” pose on her back with her arms overhead, wore a full-body tunic made of tens of thousands of beads. The Oranti pose is thought to be related to prayer or invocation, and may suggest that the woman had been a religious leader. Her body was also placed in the path of a narrow beam of sunlight that would have entered the burial chamber on the summer solstice. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about beads recovered from Spanish caves that were made to resemble gemstones, go to "Artifact: Bronze Age Beads."
Masses of 4,500-Year-Old Beads Found in Spain
News December 22, 2025
Recommended Articles
Artifacts July/August 2019
Bronze Age Beads
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
Full Nesters
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender Imbalance
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Nightcap for the Ages
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez