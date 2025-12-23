COLOGNE, GERMANY—According to a statement released by the University of Cologne, a team of researchers has developed a model to explore possible contact between Neanderthals and modern humans on the Iberian Peninsula between 38,000 and 50,000 years ago. During this period, modern humans arrived in Europe while Neanderthal populations declined steadily and went extinct. The model was run with three parameters: an early extinction of Neanderthals, the survival of a small population of Neanderthals, and the prolonged survival of Neanderthals in the region. In all three cases, Neanderthals were highly sensitive to the alternating cold and warm climate phases known to have occurred at this time. And in most of the simulations the two populations did not meet, said team leader Yaping Shao. He suggests that the probability that the two groups mixed in the Iberian Peninsula is therefore low. If it did occur, contact most likely took place in the northwest, Shao said, since modern humans migrating from France might have reached the northwestern Iberian Peninsula before the Neanderthal population collapsed. Shao and his colleagues are planning to add information about possible food sources and perhaps a machine learning algorithm to the model for future studies. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. To read about the first successful sequencing of a complete set of Neanderthal DNA in 2010, go to "Neanderthal Genome," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.
Model Simulates Possible Encounters Between Modern Humans and Neanderthals
News December 23, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Neanderthal Hearing
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Painful Past
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020
Twisted Neanderthal Tech
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez