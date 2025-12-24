CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Oxford University analyzed sediments from third-century a.d. sewer drains at the Roman site of Vindolanda, a fort near Hadrian’s Wall in northern England, according to a statement released by the University of Cambridge. Although the fort was equipped with communal toilets, the soldiers’ health was still at risk due to poor sanitation and contaminated food and water. Microscopic examination of the samples detected the eggs of roundworm and whipworm, while Giardia duodenalis was identified with a method called ELISA, in which antibodies bind to proteins produced by single-celled organisms. This is the first time that the protozoan Giardia duodenalis has been identified in Roman Britain. “While the Romans were aware of intestinal worms, there was little their doctors could do to clear infection by these parasites or help those experiencing diarrhea, meaning symptoms could persist and worsen,” explained Marissa Ledger of the University of Cambridge. “These chronic infections likely weakened soldiers, reducing fitness for duty.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Parasitology. To read more about Vindolanda, go to "The Wall at the End of the Empire: Life on the Frontier."
Intestinal Parasites Infected Roman Soldiers at Vindolanda
News December 24, 2025
