ARISDORF, SWITZERLAND—Live Science reports that two 2,300-year-old gold coins have been recovered from the Bärenfels bog in northern Switzerland by a pair of volunteers working with the local archaeology department, Archaeology Baselland. These Celtic coins imitated Greek gold staters minted during the reign of Philip II of Macedon (reigned 360–336 B.C.), and feature an image of the Greek god Apollo on one side and a two-horse chariot on the other. The Celts added a triple spiral known as a triskele, or triskelion, beneath the horses on the smaller coin’s reverse. These gold coins, and the 34 silver coins that had previously been found in the area, may have been placed in the bog by the Celts as an offering. To read about the largest known Celtic coin hoard, go to “Hidden in a Coin Hoard.”

Two Celtic gold coins (front and back views)