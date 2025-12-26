JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Celtic Gold Coins Found in Switzerland

News December 26, 2025

Celtic gold coin depicting the Greek god Apollo on the front (left) and a chariot of horses on the back (right)
Photo: Nicole Gebhard/© Archaeology Baselland
SHARE:

ARISDORF, SWITZERLAND—Live Science reports that two 2,300-year-old gold coins have been recovered from the Bärenfels bog in northern Switzerland by a pair of volunteers working with the local archaeology department, Archaeology Baselland. These Celtic coins imitated Greek gold staters minted during the reign of Philip II of Macedon (reigned 360–336 B.C.), and feature an image of the Greek god Apollo on one side and a two-horse chariot on the other. The Celts added a triple spiral known as a triskele, or triskelion, beneath the horses on the smaller coin’s reverse. These gold coins, and the 34 silver coins that had previously been found in the area, may have been placed in the bog by the Celts as an offering. To read about the largest known Celtic coin hoard, go to “Hidden in a Coin Hoard.”

Two Celtic gold coins (front and back views)
Two Celtic gold coins (front and back views)

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Bronze Age Beads Go Abroad

Read Article
(Courtesy Cambridge Archaeological Unit)

Artifacts May/June 2024

Medieval Iron Gauntlet

Read Article
Switzerland Medieval Gauntlet
(Courtesy Canton of Zurich)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Read Article
(G. Perissinotto/Archäologischer Dienst Graubünden)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020

History in Ice

Read Article
(Dr. Nicole Spaulding, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez