ARISDORF, SWITZERLAND—Live Science reports that two 2,300-year-old gold coins have been recovered from the Bärenfels bog in northern Switzerland by a pair of volunteers working with the local archaeology department, Archaeology Baselland. These Celtic coins imitated Greek gold staters minted during the reign of Philip II of Macedon (reigned 360–336 B.C.), and feature an image of the Greek god Apollo on one side and a two-horse chariot on the other. The Celts added a triple spiral known as a triskele, or triskelion, beneath the horses on the smaller coin’s reverse. These gold coins, and the 34 silver coins that had previously been found in the area, may have been placed in the bog by the Celts as an offering. To read about the largest known Celtic coin hoard, go to “Hidden in a Coin Hoard.”
Celtic Gold Coins Found in Switzerland
News December 26, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Bronze Age Beads Go Abroad
Artifacts May/June 2024
Medieval Iron Gauntlet
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Alpine Crystal Hunters
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020
History in Ice
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez