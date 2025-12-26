JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

How Many Hominin Species Migrated Out of Africa?

News December 26, 2025

SHARE:

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL—According to a Phys.org report, Victory Nery of the University of São Paulo and his colleagues suggest that fossils discovered at the site of Dmanisi in the Republic of Georgia between 1999 and 2005 represent two distinct species. The hundreds of fossils in the group, including five skulls, have been dated to between 1.85 and 1.77 million years ago. Homo erectus is thought to have migrated out of Africa some 1.8 million years ago. Did other species migrate out of Africa as well at this time? The Dmanisi skulls differ from Homo erectus, do not all resemble each other, and vary in size. The scientists therefore focused on the surface area of the premolars and molars of three of the Dmanisi skulls, and compared the sizes and shapes of these teeth with a database of information on Australopithecus and several other hominin species. Then they analyzed nearly 600 hominin teeth and created a biological map of the different species with a statistical sorting tool. The map indicates that the three Dmanisi individuals were not all from the same group. Dmanisi Skull 5, which has a small braincase and massive, protruding face, was categorized as more apelike, while the teeth from the other two skulls were determined to be more like those of humans. The researchers also compared the Dmanisi teeth with the teeth of great apes, which vary in size among males and females. Nery and his team concluded that size differences could not account for the variety observed in the Dmanisi teeth. They therefore suggest that the more apelike Dmanisi individual be classified as Homo georgicus, and the more human-like group be called Homo caucasi. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. For more on the Dmanisi skulls, go to “Homo erectus Stands Alone,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2013.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2013 January/February 2014

Homo erectus Stands Alone

Dmanisi, Georgia

Read Article
(Photo courtesy of Georgian National Museum)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

China's New Human Species

Read Article
(Wei Gao)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

Cradle of the Graves

Read Article
(Vita/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020

Sticking Its Neck Out

Read Article
(R.J. Clarke)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez