JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Iraq’s Iron Age Pottery Workshops Investigated

News December 30, 2025

Panoramic view of the Lower Zab from the upper town, Iraqi Kurdistan
Andrea Squitieri
SHARE:
Kiln, Dinka, Iraqi Kurdistan
Kiln, Dinka, Iraqi Kurdistan

KURDISTAN, IRAQ—Two kilns have been unearthed at a well-preserved pottery workshop within the Dinka Settlement Complex in northern Iraq, according to a statement released by the University of Tübingen. The workshop has been dated to between 1200 and 800 B.C. Silvia Amicone of the University of Tübingen and her colleagues found raw clay, finished pottery, kiln linings, kiln fill, and traces of fuel used to heat the kilns during firing. They also spotted other possible pottery workshops in the surrounding settlement using geophysical analysis. “This uniformity in manufacturing not only suggests a shared tradition and a strong collective production identity, but also indicates a degree of coordination that may reflect highly organized workflows and institutional oversight in the management of resources, labor, and technical knowledge, demonstrating a level of complexity that was unexpected for the region at the time,” Amicone concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science. For more on ceramic analysis, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Surveying Samnium

Read Article

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez