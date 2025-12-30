JACKSON COUNTY, TEXAS—According to a statement released by Texas Tech University, a team of archaeologists from Texas Tech University and the Texas Historical Commission have discovered the site of Mission Nuestra Señora del Espíritu Santo on private land in southeastern Texas. The colony was founded in the 1680s by French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, who was soon killed by his own men. Christian missionaries from Spain then settled at the site but abandoned it in the 1720s. Team leader Tamra Walter of Texas Tech University said that the discovery not only completes the story of La Salle, but offers a glimpse of life at a Spanish mission between about 1721 and 1726. “There are missions that are about the same age, but the problem is they had been occupied for almost 100 years,” she said. “We have a snapshot of what it was like to live on the Spanish frontier of Texas at that very moment.” The team is planning a magnetic survey of the site to locate its boundaries and an excavation. For more on the archaeology of Texas, go to "Letter from Texas: Home on the Range."
Lost Spanish Mission Found in Texas
News December 30, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
Full Nesters
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender Imbalance
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Nightcap for the Ages
Artifacts March/April 2024
Mesolithic Baskets
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez