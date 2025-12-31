JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Workshops and Necropolis Explored in Northern Egypt

News December 31, 2025

Excavated structures, Kom Wasit, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Limestone statue fragment
Limestone statue fragment

CAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, excavations at connected sites in northern Egypt’s western Nile Delta have uncovered an industrial area at Kom Wasit that was in use as early as the fifth century B.C., and part of a Roman-era necropolis at the site of Kom al-Ahmar. Mohamed Abdel Badi of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said that a large building divided into at least six rooms was unearthed in the industrial area. More than 9,000 fish bones found in two of these rooms show that they were used to process and salt fish. Metal and stone tools, faience amulets, and limestone statues are thought to have been made in the other rooms in the building. In the necropolis, the researchers uncovered the remains of 23 people, some of whom had been buried in pottery coffins, and the remains of children interred in large amphoras. Christina Mondin of the University of Padua said that initial review of the skeletal remains suggests that these people did not suffer from serious diseases or trauma. The bones will be further analyzed for additional information regarding diet, age, sex, and health at the time of death. To read about the Great Revolt in northern Egypt, go to "In the Time of the Rosetta Stone."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

The Treasurer's Tomb

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Mummy Cache

Saqqara, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Guardian Feline

Read Article
(EIMAWA Egyptian-Italian Missione at West Aswan - Università degli Studi di Milano)

Features July/August 2013

Miniature Pyramids of Sudan

Archaeologists excavating on the banks of the Nile have uncovered a necropolis where hundreds of small pyramids once stood

Read Article
(Courtesy Vincent Francigny/SEDAU)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez