JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Bones of Chaco Canyon’s Imported Parrots Reexamined

News December 31, 2025

SHARE:

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO—Phys.org reports that a reexamination of more than 2,400 parrot bones unearthed at Chaco Canyon suggests that most of the macaws and parrots that were kept by ancient Puebloans were likely restricted to the large, multistory buildings known as great houses, where they lived in heated rooms with plastered walls. Katelyn Bishop of the University of Illinois determined that 42 of these 45 birds were macaws, while the other three were thick-billed parrots. These bird remains were last examined more than 50 years ago. The remains of four of the macaws and all three of the thick-billed parrots are now missing. Analysis of the remaining bird remains showed that they had been acquired over a 250-year period, and ranged in age from about one year to more than 25 years old at the time of death. No signs of butchering were detected on any of the bird bones. “With regard to the macaws specifically, I think a better understanding of skeletal pathology is needed,” Bishop said. “There are a number of pathological markers on macaw remains, but our understanding of the cause of some of these pathologies is lacking,” she explained. “I think there is a great deal of evidence for the many ways that these birds were cared for, provided for, and valued,” she concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in KIVA. For more, go to "Early Parrots in the Southwest."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2023

The Beauty of Bugs

Read Article
(Michael Terlep)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021 January/February 2022

The First Americans

White Sands, New Mexico

Read Article
(Dan Odess, Courtesy National Park Service)

Features November/December 2021

Ghost Tracks of White Sands

Scientists are uncovering fossilized footprints in the New Mexico desert that show how humans and Ice Age animals shared the landscape

Read Article
(Jerry Redfern)

Letter from the Four Corners March/April 2020

In Search of Prehistoric Potatoes

Native peoples of the American Southwest dined on a little-known spud at least 10,000 years ago

Read Article
(©2020/Jerry Redfern)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez