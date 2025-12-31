COUNTY WICKLOW, IRELAND—More than 600 possible dwelling platforms and a cistern have been identified at Ireland’s Brusselstown Ring hillfort by Dirk Brandherm of Queen’s University Belfast and his colleagues, according to a Phys.org report. The site, one of the 13 large enclosures in the Baltinglass hillfort cluster in eastern Ireland, is thought to have been occupied during the Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age, between about 1193 and 410 B.C. The Brusselstown Ring features two ramparts—the outer ring also encloses a Neolithic hillfort. Nearly 100 of the possible roundhouse platforms in the Brusselstown Ring are within the inner rampart. The rest are situated between the inner wall and the outer wall. A stream once flowed into the possible cistern, which had a flat interior and was outlined with large stones, unlike the other structures at the site. “This pattern contrasts sharply with the more typical form of prehistoric Irish settlements, which generally consist of one to five dwellings,” said team member Cherie Edwards of Queen’s University Belfast. “Such evidence suggests that proto-urban development in Northern Europe may have occurred nearly 500 years earlier than traditionally recognized,” she explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about hilltop sites elsewhere in the British Isles, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."
Large Hillfort Settlement Identified in Ireland
News December 31, 2025
Recommended Articles
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Ancient Comfort Food
Drumanagh, Ireland
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021
An Irish Idol
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Largest Viking DNA Study
Northern Europe and Greenland
Features March/April 2020
Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle
A tiny Irish island holds the secrets of an unknown royal way of life
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez