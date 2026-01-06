NORMAN, OKLAHOMA—According to a statement released by the University of Oklahoma, a cremation pyre dated to 9,500 years ago has been discovered in northern Malawi. Prior to the discovery, the oldest-known intentional cremation in Africa had been dated to 3,500 years ago. The large ash feature contained some 170 bone fragments of an adult woman whose remains were likely burned within a few days of her death. Cut marks were found on a few of the limb bones, suggesting that parts of the body may have been defleshed. Her head may have been removed as well, since no teeth or skull fragments were recovered from the ash. Jessica Cerezo-Román of the University of Oklahoma explained that cremation is very rare among ancient and modern hunter-gatherers, at least partially because building a pyre and burning it require a huge amount of labor, time, and fuel. “Not only is this the earliest cremation in Africa, it was such a spectacle that we have to re-think how we view group labor and ritual in these ancient hunter-gatherer communities,” said Jessica Thompson of Yale University. Evidence at the site also suggests that the large fires had been held at the site before the cremation, and multiple fires were burned at the site afterwards, perhaps to memorialize the significance of the cremation event. “There must have been something specific about her that warranted special treatment,” Thompson surmised. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about cherries that Mesolithic foragers in what is now Serbia threw onto a pyre nearly 9,000 years ago, go to "A Passion for Fruit: Funeral Fruit."
Large Hunter-Gatherer Pyre Discovered in Central Africa
News January 6, 2026
Recommended Articles
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Danish Turnovers
Denmark
Letter from Siberia September/October 2024
Strongholds of the Taiga
Beginning 8,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers in the forests of northern Russia built some of the world’s earliest fortified settlements
Letter from Doggerland March/April 2022
Mapping a Vanished Landscape
Evidence of a lost Mesolithic world lies deep beneath the dark waters of the North Sea
Features May/June 2021
Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?
The 11,000-year-old stone circles of Göbekli Tepe in modern Turkey may have been monuments to a vanishing way of life
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick