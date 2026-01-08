JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Common Childhood Virus Detected in Iron Age Remains

News January 8, 2026

SHARE:
A researcher extracts DNA from a sample in the University of Tartu's laboratory.
A researcher extracts DNA from a sample in the University of Tartu's laboratory.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA—According to a statement released by the University of Vienna, a team of scientists from the University of Vienna, the University of Tartu, Cambridge University, and University College London have reconstructed the genomes of human betaherpesvirus 6A and 6B (HHV-6A/B) from samples taken from human remains recovered from archaeological sites in Europe. Today, HHV-6B infects about 90 percent of children by age two, causing roseola infantum, also known as “sixth disease,” an illness characterized by a rash and a fever. In addition to causing illness, these viruses are capable of integrating into human chromosomes and remaining dormant. Such inherited viral copies are found in about one percent of the modern population. An analysis of nearly 4,000 sets of ancient and historic human remains detected HHV-6A/B virus genomes in 11 samples. The oldest sample came from a girl buried in Italy between 1100 and 600 B.C. Both HHV-6A and HHV-6B were detected in remains from medieval England, Belgium, and Estonia, while the inherited form of HHV-6B was identified in several of the individuals from England. “Modern genetic data suggest that HHV-6 may have been evolving with humans since our migration out of Africa,” said Meriam Guellil of the University of Vienna. “These ancient genomes now provide the first concrete proof of their presence in the deep human past,” she explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about the study of diseases using ancient microbial DNA, go to "Worlds Within Us."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2012

What Ailed the Iceman?

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2012

The Persistence of Brucellosis

The skeletal remains of two adolescent males found at Butrint, a Roman colony in Albania, indicate that both suffered from fatal cases of brucellosis. The chronic respiratory disease, which is typically contracted from contaminated meat or dairy products, today affects roughly 500,000 people per year worldwide.

Read Article

Off the Grid January/February 2026

Prophetstown, Indiana

Read Article
Circle of Stones shown blanketed in snow, Prophetstown, Indiana
Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Letter from France January/February 2026

Neolithic Cultural Revolution

How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago

Read Article
© Laurent Juhel, Inrap

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick