JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

5,000-Year-Old Evidence of Whaling Found in Brazil

News January 14, 2026

SHARE:
Whalebone harpoon shafts
Whalebone harpoon shafts

BARCELONA, SPAIN—According to a statement released by the Autonomous University of Barcelona, people living some 5,000 years ago in the Babitonga Bay area on the southern coast of Brazil hunted whales. An international team of researchers led by Krista McGrath and André Colonese of the Autonomous University of Barcelona analyzed whale bones and bone tools recovered from sambaquis, or shell mounds, in Babitonga Bay. These artifacts are now housed at the Archaeological Museum of Sambaqui of Joinville. The researchers identified the remains of southern right whales, humpback whales, blue whales, sei whales, sperm whales, and dolphins in the collection. Many of these bones showed signs of butchering. McGrath, Colonese, and their colleagues also identified large whalebone harpoons, which indicates that the cetaceans were hunted and not scavenged. “The data reveals that these communities had the knowledge, tools, and specialized strategies to hunt large whales thousands of years earlier than we had previously assumed,” McGrath said. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. To read about the wreck of a nineteenth-century whaling ship identified in the Gulf of Mexico, go to "1,000 Fathoms Down."

Illustration showing Indigenous communities in southern Brazil hunting cetaceans 5,000 years ago
Illustration showing Indigenous communities in southern Brazil hunting cetaceans 5,000 years ago

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Something's Fishy

Read Article
Photo by M. Admiraal

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Island of Freedom

Read Article
Courtesy Fabio Guaraldo Almeida

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Artists of Dinosaur Valley

Sousa Basin, Brazil

Read Article
Pedro Arcanjo

Off the Grid January/February 2021

Ouro Preto, Brazil

Read Article
(Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick