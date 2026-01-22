BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA—According to a Science News report, Adam Brumm of Griffith University and his colleagues dated 11 cave paintings found on small islands to the southeast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, and determined that a hand stencil in Metanduno Cave on Muna Island is about 67,800 years old. Brumm suggests that the person who made the stencil by placing their hand against the wall and then spraying a mouthful of paint around it was part of the population of modern humans who traveled the region in dugout canoes. This group of people is thought to have eventually reached the continent of Sahul, which once connected New Guinea and Australia, some 65,000 years ago. The stencil in Metanduno Cave was then slowly encrusted with minerals and surrounded with later charcoal and ocher drawings. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. For more on the cave art of Sulawesi, go to "Shock of the Old."
Hand Stencil in Indonesia Named Oldest Rock Art
News January 22, 2026
Recommended Articles
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
The Song in the Stone
Off the Grid July/August 2024
Chumash Painted Cave State Historic Park, California
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick