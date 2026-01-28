JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

430,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools Found in Greece

News January 28, 2026

Digging or multifunctional stick used by humans from the Marathousa 1 site in Greece
Photograph by D. Michailidis, © K. Harvati
SHARE:
Small wooden tool
Small wooden tool

MARATHOUSA, GREECE—Science News reports that 430,000-year-old wooden tools likely crafted by Neanderthals or Homo heidelbergensis individuals have been discovered in Greece by a team of researchers led by Annemieke Milks of the University of Reading. The site, which is now a coal mine, is located in the central Peloponnese Peninsula. The rare wooden tools were recovered from waterlogged ground 100 feet beneath the surface, in an area that had been an ancient lakeshore, among thousands of pieces of wood, bone, and stone. One of the artifacts, identified through use-wear analysis as a 2.5-foot-long digging stick, was recovered in four pieces. Milks thinks this tool began as a thin alder trunk that was manipulated in order to remove its branches and fashion a handle. A second object, a piece of shaped willow, measures just three inches long. Milks suggests that this tool may have been used in combination with the stone or bone tools at the site to finish another object. For more recent research on hominins, go to "Around the World: Ethiopia."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Crete's Inner Circles

Papoura Mountain, Greece

Read Article
George Drakonakis/Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Statue of Zeus at Olympia

Greece, fifth century b.c.

Read Article
Coin showing statue from the Temple of Zeus at Olympia
Smith Archive/Alamy

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Colossus of Rhodes

Greece, third century b.c.

Read Article
Coin showing Helios in profile wearing a radiate crown
© The Trustees of the British Museum

Off the Grid September/October 2025

Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy

Read Article
Photo by Ilana Herzig

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick