JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Unique Cone-Shaped Vessels May Have Been Beeswax Lamps

News February 18, 2026

Sharon Zuhovitzky, courtesy of the Pontifical Biblical Institute
SHARE:
Reconstructed Chalcolithic cornet

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—According to a Phys.org report, archaeologists have previously suggested that conical ceramic vessels known as cornets, which have been found at multiple sites in the Levant, could have been used to process dairy, smelt copper, or as beeswax lamps during the Chalcolithic period, between about 4500 and 3600 B.C. Sharon Zuhovitzky, Paula Waiman-Barak, and Yuval Gadot of Tel Aviv University examined cornets and cornet fragments recovered from Teleilat Ghassul, an archaeological site in Jordan. Soot and beeswax were found on some of the pottery, supporting the idea that the vessels were used as lamps. “In my experimental work, beeswax-filled cornets burned for up to nine hours,” Zuhovitzky said. “This duration depends on the quantity and quality of the wax,” she added. The valuable beeswax for the lamps may have been collected from wild hives, or it may have been collected by beekeepers from beehives made from unfired clay, which would not have been preserved, Zuhovitzky argued. “I have suggested that the cornets may have been partially filled with another substance, such as clay, before the wax was added. This would reduce the volume of wax required and improve the lighting function by positioning the flame higher in the vessel,” she concluded. To read in-depth about the Chalcolithic period in the Near East, go to "Ahead of Their Time."

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Big Game Hunting

Read Article
(Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Read Article

Off the Grid July/August 2021

Zakros, Greece

Read Article
(Courtesy D. Matthew Buell)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick