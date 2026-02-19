SFÂNTU GHEORGHE, ROMANIA—According to a Greek Reporter article, a 2.5-inch Neolithic figurine depicting a woman with extended arms was discovered in central Romania, among traces of dwellings, pottery, and charcoal dated to between 5800 and 5500 B.C. National Museum of the Eastern Carpathians archaeologists Dan Lucian Buzea, Dan Călin Ştefan, and Puskás Jozsef were investigating the site of Arcuş when they uncovered the settlement, which had been built by the early farmers of the Starčevo-Criş culture. The figurine was made with clay tempered with chaff and sand fired at high temperatures to produce a brick red color, but darker areas suggest that the heat had been uneven. The head of the figurine features eyes carved in a V-shape, a small oval nose, and fine incisions resembling long hair tied into a bun. The body of the figurine is slim with protrusions on the torso. The team members think the figurine may have been used as a household amulet, a ritual object, or a symbolic offering. To read in-depth about Neolithic people in Europe, go to "Neolithic Cultural Revolution."
7,500-Year-Old Figurine Unearthed in Romania
News February 19, 2026
Recommended Articles
Ancient Tattoos November/December 2013
Ceramic Female Figurine
Model Homes March/April 2026
Head of the Household
LOCATION: North Macedonia
DATES: Ca. 6400
Letter from France January/February 2026
Neolithic Cultural Revolution
How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
A Feminine Touch
Çatalhöyük, Turkey
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick