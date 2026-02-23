JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Mining Town Artifacts Discovered in Utah

News February 23, 2026

SHARE:

ALTA, UTAH—According to a report in The Salt Lake Tribune, construction work at the Alta Ski Area in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains has uncovered 150-year-old artifacts left behind by late nineteenth-century residents of the booming mining town. Archaeologist Jeremy Moor of the U.S. Forest Service and volunteers from the Utah State Historic Preservation Office recovered thousands of objects, including a full bottle of alcohol, a leather hat with small holes for an iron spike to hold a candle headlamp, boot soles, fine china, inkwells, medicine bottles, an intact perfume bottle, pistols, a button from a Union Army uniform, and a 16-pound dumbbell. The many items were probably left behind after an avalanche followed by a fire destroyed the Water Street area of Alta, killing 13 people. Cold temperatures also likely helped to preserve the artifacts, said state historic preservation officer Chris Merritt. Objects dated to about 100 years ago were unearthed nearby at Little Cottonwood Creek in Little Cottonwood Canyon, where a vein of silver had been discovered. “This was a truly rough-and-tumble mining town that had a lot of character that we just don’t equate with a lot of the other parts of Utah history at this point,” Merritt said. “We found bullets everywhere.” To read about archaeology in the American West, go to "America's Chinatowns."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

Salty Snack

Read Article

Off the Grid November/December 2021

Bodie, California

Read Article
(Durk Talsma/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021

The Copper Standard

Read Article
(William Reardon and Robin Mueller)

Off the Grid January/February 2021

Ouro Preto, Brazil

Read Article
(Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick