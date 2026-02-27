JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

New Dates Obtained for Poland’s “Princess of Bagicz”

News February 27, 2026

SHARE:

BAGICZ, POLAND—Researchers led by Marta Chmiel-Chrzanowska of the University of Szczecin conducted dendrochronological analysis of a log coffin that eroded out of a cliff in northwestern Poland in 1899, according to a Live Science report. The coffin had been buried in a cemetery associated with the Wielbark culture. Tree-ring analysis indicates that the oak tree used for the coffin and its lid was cut down in A.D. 120, and that the coffin was carved immediately after the tree was felled. Previous studies of the contents of the coffin determined that it held the remains of a woman, dubbed the “Princess of Bagicz,” and grave goods, including a cowhide, a bronze pin, a necklace made with glass and amber beads, and a pair of bronze bracelets dated to between A.D. 110 and 160. But radiocarbon dating of one of the woman’s teeth yielded a date between 113 B.C. and A.D. 65, which would have made her older than the artifacts buried with her. However, the new study concludes that the coffin and the artifacts belong to the same time period. The researchers suggest that the radiocarbon dating may have been thrown off by the woman’s possible consumption of marine food, since carbon stored in the ocean can be older than carbon on land. “The woman did not exhibit any paleopathologies that could indicate cause of death,” Chmiel-Chrzanowska added. Yet the bones do show signs of osteoarthritis, perhaps from work-related overuse. Chmiel-Chrzanowska and her colleagues therefore suggest that the woman was not a member of the Wielbark elite. To read about dendrochronological analysis of a carved wooden beam from a medieval hillfort in western Poland, go to "A Familiar Face."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

A Familiar Face

Read Article
Andrzej Pydyn

Letter from Poland November/December 2024

Remembering an Unspeakable Crime

Excavations of a mass grave expose evidence of Nazi-era massacres

Read Article
Courtesy Dawid Kobiałka

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Largest Viking DNA Study

Northern Europe and Greenland

Read Article
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Honoring the Dead

Read Article
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick