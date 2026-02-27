GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR—According to a statement released by the Polytechnic School of the Coast, between 1,500 and 400 years ago, hunter-gatherers consumed guanaco, armadillo, birds, and large rodents at the site of Zoko Andi 1, which is located in Argentina’s transition zone between the Pampas and Patagonia. Gustavo Martínez of the National University of Central Buenos Aires and his colleagues determined that this use of the site is about 500 years earlier than previously thought. In addition to serving as a camp, the site may have been used for ritual purposes, since burials were also uncovered. This connection to ancestors may have continued to draw people to the site for centuries, the researchers concluded. To read about evidence for early hunter-gatherers in western Argentina, go to "Off the Grid: Barrancas River Valley, Argentina."
Study Pushes Back Occupation of Southern Argentina Site by 500 Years
News February 27, 2026
Recommended Articles
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Danish Turnovers
Denmark
Letter from Siberia September/October 2024
Strongholds of the Taiga
Beginning 8,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers in the forests of northern Russia built some of the world’s earliest fortified settlements
Letter from Doggerland March/April 2022
Mapping a Vanished Landscape
Evidence of a lost Mesolithic world lies deep beneath the dark waters of the North Sea
Features May/June 2021
Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?
The 11,000-year-old stone circles of Göbekli Tepe in modern Turkey may have been monuments to a vanishing way of life
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick