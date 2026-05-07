VINKOVCI, CROATIA—Croatia Week reports that excavations in eastern Croatia have uncovered an intact grave in a necropolis near the site of the Roman military and trade center of Colonia Aurelia Cibalae. “The grave structure is made of brick, but unfortunately the deceased was buried with a very small number of items,” said Hrvoje Vulić of Vinkovci City Museum. “We documented an iron object by the right foot and a fragment of bronze on the right shoulder,” he added. The well-preserved skeleton is thought to have belonged to a man who died between the ages of 40 and 45. Other graves, although damaged, have yielded glass tear bottles and brooches. To read about another recent Roman-era discovery in Croatia, go to "Roman River Barge."