AUSTRÅTT, NORWAY—According to a Science Norway report, a hiker discovered a rare gold fitting for a scabbard near the southwestern tip of Norway. The ornament, which dates to the first half of the sixth century A.D., was topped with thin gold threads twisted into patterns for a shimmering effect. “This places the object among the finest works from the period, created by highly skilled goldsmiths,” said Siv Kristoffersen, who retired from the University of Stavanger Museum of Archaeology. Such patterns, she added, were used to depict animals. In this case, the two animal heads face each other in profile. One animal was placed on the upper edge, while the other was inverted and placed on the lower edge of the ornament. The heavily worn object is thought to have adorned the ceremonial scabbard belonging to the ruler of the region. To read about a cache of weapons and other objects uncovered in southeastern Norway, go to "Nordic Metal."

Gold scabbard fitting