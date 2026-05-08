ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND—Neanderthals may have used rhinoceros teeth as heavy-duty tools, Science News reports. Some 100,000 years ago, the narrow-nosed rhino (Stephanorhinus hemitoechus) and Neanderthals both lived in Europe. Alicia Sanz-Royo of the University of Aberdeen and her colleagues used microscopes to analyze marks on rhinoceros teeth recovered from Spain’s El Castillo site and France’s Pech-de-l’Azé II. The researchers identified grooves, notches, sliding marks, and scrapes on the teeth that may have been caused by repeated hitting. Sanz-Royo and her colleagues then attempted to use rhino teeth collected from zoological reserves to shape stone tools and as anvils to cut vegetable fibers and leather. The resulting marks on the modern rhino teeth resembled those observed on the fossilized teeth. The experiments also suggest that Neanderthals chose teeth with the right size and shape for the job. “This study is important because it opens the possibility that, in addition to bones and antlers, teeth—which are a super-hard material—were also very useful,” Sanz-Royo concluded. To read about evidence from the Philippines of hominins butchering rhinos, go to "A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino."
Neanderthals May Have Used Rhino Teeth as Tools
News May 8, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2012
A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Neanderthal?
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026
Turning Over the Soil
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Neanderthal Hearing
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
-
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts© APM/Frank Müller
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling XinHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology