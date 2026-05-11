TOKAT, TURKEY—Hürriyet Daily News reports that mosaics dated to the second century A.D. have been uncovered in north-central Turkey. The images feature a female figure and Greek inscriptions meaning “luxury” and “abundance.” First uncovered in 2025 through an illegal excavation in Zile, the mosaics were subsequently brought to light during rescue excavations conducted by experts from the Tokat Archaeology Museum, said Alper Yılmaz of Ondokuz Mayıs University. “When we evaluate them within their architectural context, it is clear that they were part of an important structure in Roman social life,” he added. The mosaics will be preserved in place when the excavation is completed. For more on Roman mosaics in Turkey, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."