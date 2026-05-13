JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Early Gold Dental Bridge Examined

News May 13, 2026

Gold ligature surrounding the left central incisor and the right lateral incisor on the mandible of an adult male buried in the East Kirk of the parish church of St. Nicholas, Aberdeen, Scotland
Jenna Dittmar
SHARE:

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND—Live Science reports that a dental bridge was discovered on the lower jaw of a man whose remains were unearthed at St. Nicholas East Kirk in northeastern Scotland. The man was middle-aged when he died sometime between 1460 and 1670, said bioarchaeologist Rebecca Crozier of the University of Aberdeen. The bridge was made of a gold wire, called a ligature, that was wrapped around two front tooth roots to span the gap between them. The wire was probably fashioned and installed by a jeweler, she added. “The application of the ligature would likely have caused some discomfort during the procedure,” Crozier said, explaining that it likely rubbed against the root of one of the anchoring teeth, and made it difficult to bite into something hard. The man therefore may have undergone the procedure for the sake of his appearance. “The wire was either holding in place the actual lost tooth or a prosthetic tooth,” Crozier concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in British Dental Journal. To read about a curious dental Viking practice, go to "Toothy Grin."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Bog Togs

Read Article
(National Museums Scotland)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Storming the Castle

Read Article
(Courtesy Copyright HES)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Pictish Pictograms

Read Article
(University of Aberdeen)

Off the Grid July/August 2022

Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland

Read Article
(Courtesy Stephen Dockrill)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling Xin

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology