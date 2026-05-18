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Plaster Wall from Tut's Tomb Revealed

News May 18, 2026

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LUXOR, EGYPT—Authorities from Egypt’s Luxor Museum revealed a never-before-seen plaster wall from King Tutankhamun’s tomb, The Independent reports. The wall was originally constructed just before the burial chamber was sealed to protect the young pharaoh’s grave from intruders. It still bears stamps associated with the funerary rituals and seals belonging to Tutankhamun as well as those of the necropolis guards charged with keeping the tombs safe and protecting them from theft. Similar blocking walls are almost never found intact by archaeologists because so many royal Egyptian tombs were looted in antiquity and they were dismantled by robbers. However, when Howard Carter’s team discovered the grave in 1922 it was largely undisturbed. “Therefore, it is a one-of-a-kind artifact — the only one currently on display more than 100 years after the discovery of Tutankhamun's Tomb,” said Abdelghaffar Wagdy, director-general of Luxor Antiquities. “It is the only surviving artifact of Tutankhamun that the world had never seen before.” For more, go to "Inside Tut's Tomb."

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