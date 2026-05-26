JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

DNA Study Tracks Long-Distance Migration in Peru

News May 26, 2026

Aerial view of a cemetery in the middle Chincha Valley, Peru
Photo by Jacob L. Bongers
SHARE:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—Analysis of DNA samples, archaeological evidence, and historical data suggests that people who lived along Peru’s Pacific coastline before the rise of the Inca Empire around A.D. 1400 were more mobile than had been previously thought, according to a statement released by the University of Sydney. Jacob Bongers of the University of Sydney said that migrants from northern Peru traveled more than 430 miles south to the Chincha Valley by at least the thirteenth century A.D. The DNA study indicates that these migrants did not mix with the local population upon arrival. Later generations, however, show a mix of people from Peru’s northern, central, and southern coasts. “This likely means that, after northerners migrated to Chincha, they intermarried with groups from neighboring coastal areas, a practice that continued during the Spanish Colonial Period (A.D. 1532–1825),” Bongers explained. But all of the individuals in the study carried some ancestry from the northern coast, and northern traditions, such as cranial modification and the application of red pigment to the skull after death, persisted in the Chincha Valley from at least the thirteenth to the fifteenth century. Bongers and his colleagues think that social and political changes may have fueled this move south. “Climate hazards, the expansion of northern polities such as the Chimú, and access to valuable resources including seabird guano are all possible drivers of ancient Andean migration,” he said. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. For more on the people of the Chincha Valley, go to "Return to Serpent Mountain."

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2026

Return to Serpent Mountain

Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

Read Article
Courtesy J.L. Bongers

Features January/February 2026

Stone Gods and Monsters

3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

Read Article
The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
Courtesy John Rick

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

The Winds of Change

Huanchaco, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Gabriel Prieto

Off the Grid July/August 2025

Vichama, Peru

Read Article
Lisa Trever

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling Xin

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology