ANTALYA, TURKEY—According to a Hürriyet Daily News report, a third monumental tomb dated to the Roman period has been found in the ancient Lycian city of Olympos, which is located on Turkey’s southern coastline. A marble sarcophagus decorated with images of hunting scenes featuring Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, was discovered inside the vaulted tomb, which stood about 30 feet tall. “Although parts of the sarcophagus survived in a damaged condition, we have already begun restoration work,” said Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın of Pamukkale University. The restoration process includes reconstructing the 50 pieces of the lower section of the sarcophagus. Öztaşkın and his colleagues have determined that the high-quality marble used to make the sarcophagus came from a quarry in western Turkey. For more on the archaeology of western Anatolia, go to "The Palace Times."
Monumental Tomb Uncovered in Southern Turkey
News May 28, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Dead Drunk
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
The Palace Times
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
A Feminine Touch
Çatalhöyük, Turkey
-
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts© APM/Frank Müller
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling XinHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology