MACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN—USA Today reports that a brass jaw harp has been found in the central cellar at Colonial Michilimackinac, the site of an eighteenth-century fort and fur trading village in Mackinac State Historic Park. The instrument is the thirteenth to be found in the fort’s central cellar and the adjacent area. Jaw harps were brought to North America by European colonists as a common trade good. The central cellar is thought to have been used to store such items for trade. For more on the archaeology of colonial America, go to "Letter from Lake George: Exploring the Great Warpath."
Brass Instrument Unearthed at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac
News June 3, 2026
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