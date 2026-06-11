EMMEN, THE NETHERLANDS—According to a report in the NL Times, more than 3,000 artifacts were recovered during environmental work in the Nieuwe Drostendiep stream valley in the northeastern section of the Netherlands. The objects include tools from the Paleolithic period and the Bronze Age; medieval jewelry and jewelry dated to the second century B.C.; and materials from the Eighty Years’ War, fought in the sixteenth century, and World War II. In particular, archaeologists found a gold ring dated to the third or fourth century A.D. and a fibula dated to the tenth or eleventh century A.D. “We are proud of the rich history of our beautiful and unique landscape. These remarkable finds emphasize this value all the more,” commented Yvonne Turenhout, Provincial Executive member. The objects are being cleaned and conserved, and will go on public display. To read about a cache of silver and gold discovered in the Netherlands' West Friesland region, go to "Hybrid Hoard."
Artifacts Recovered in The Netherlands
News June 11, 2026
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