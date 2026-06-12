BAD CAMBERG, GERMANY—EuroNews reports that a Celtic wagon burial has been discovered in central Germany. Hesse state archaeologist Udo Recker said that the tomb, which was found during work to build a solar park, is more than 2,000 years old and belongs to the Hunsrück-Eifel culture. It contained several gold rings of varying sizes, weapons, and a beak jug made by the Etruscans of central Italy. Traces of a two-wheeled wagon, including metal fittings from the wheel hubs and axle caps as well as iron tire fittings, were also recovered. The presence of a wagon in the tomb indicates that the deceased was a man of high status, Recker added. X-rays and CT scans show that additional artifacts remain in the grave. To read about villages built on stilts throughout the Alps, go to "Pioneers of Lakefront Living."
Celtic Tomb Unearthed in Germany
News June 12, 2026
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