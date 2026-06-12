Gold rings

BAD CAMBERG, GERMANY—EuroNews reports that a Celtic wagon burial has been discovered in central Germany. Hesse state archaeologist Udo Recker said that the tomb, which was found during work to build a solar park, is more than 2,000 years old and belongs to the Hunsrück-Eifel culture. It contained several gold rings of varying sizes, weapons, and a beak jug made by the Etruscans of central Italy. Traces of a two-wheeled wagon, including metal fittings from the wheel hubs and axle caps as well as iron tire fittings, were also recovered. The presence of a wagon in the tomb indicates that the deceased was a man of high status, Recker added. X-rays and CT scans show that additional artifacts remain in the grave. To read about villages built on stilts throughout the Alps, go to "Pioneers of Lakefront Living."