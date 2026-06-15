Excavations underway at Heraclea Sintica, Bulgaria

RUPITE, BULGARIA—The Sofia News Agency reports that a fragment of a marble statue that may depict the goddess Artemis has been unearthed at the site of the ancient Greek city of Heraclea Sintica, which is located in southwestern Bulgaria. Ludmil Vagalinski of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said that the figure’s hunter-style sandals are usually associated with Artemis, even though the statue is thought to have been placed in front of a temple of Heracles. The proportions of the fragments suggest that the statue was life-sized, he added. Vagalinski and his colleagues will examine a marble head found nearby several years ago to see if the pieces may have come from the same sculpture. Read "Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis" to learn about the search for a sanctuary in Greece.