ROME, ITALY—According to a report in La Brújula Verde, a second intact Etruscan tomb has been discovered in central Italy’s San Giuliano necropolis by a team of researchers led by Davide Zori of the San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project (SGARP) and Baylor University. More than 600 tombs have been identified in the area, but most of them have been looted since the Roman conquest of the region in the third century B.C. The slab closing this tomb had remained in its original position, with no signs of tampering. The remains of at least two individuals have been found inside the tomb, with a spearhead next to one of the sets of skeletal remains. Pottery, Etruscan chalices, and a Greek flask for holding perfumed oil were also found in the burial. Zori credits the monitoring strategy adopted by SGARP, with the collaboration of the municipality of Barbarano Romano and the local community, for the preservation of the tombs. To read about the discovery of a lavish Etruscan burial, go to "The Tomb of Silver Hands."
Second Intact Etruscan Tomb Discovered in Italy’s San Giuliano Necropolis
News June 16, 2026
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