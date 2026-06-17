Maya figurine bearing possible numbers, La Blanca, Guatemala

AUSTIN, TEXAS—According to a Phys.org report, a small clay “tab” figurine unearthed in northern Guatemala at the Maya site of La Blanca bears columns of dots that may be an early form of number writing. Dated to between 750 and 650 B.C., the figurine lacks a head and face, but more than 300 similar figurines have been found at La Blanca, and some of them show headbands and ear jewelry. This figurine has one column of three dots and two columns of four dots. Because the columns of dots are not symmetrical, researchers led by Julia Guernsey of the University of Texas think they may represent numbers. Their placement on the head area of the figurine could indicate that the marks represent a name or an early calendrical notation. “The relationship between numeration and identity, especially in these early urban environments, is also an area of research that we hope to explore further,” Guernsey said. To read in-depth about early Maya iconography, go to "Piecing Together Maya Creation Stories."