JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Maya Figurine May Bear Early Number System

News June 17, 2026

SHARE:
Maya figurine bearing possible numbers, La Blanca, Guatemala

AUSTIN, TEXAS—According to a Phys.org report, a small clay “tab” figurine unearthed in northern Guatemala at the Maya site of La Blanca bears columns of dots that may be an early form of number writing. Dated to between 750 and 650 B.C., the figurine lacks a head and face, but more than 300 similar figurines have been found at La Blanca, and some of them show headbands and ear jewelry. This figurine has one column of three dots and two columns of four dots. Because the columns of dots are not symmetrical, researchers led by Julia Guernsey of the University of Texas think they may represent numbers. Their placement on the head area of the figurine could indicate that the marks represent a name or an early calendrical notation. “The relationship between numeration and identity, especially in these early urban environments, is also an area of research that we hope to explore further,” Guernsey said. To read in-depth about early Maya iconography, go to "Piecing Together Maya Creation Stories."

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2026

The Last Maya Kingdom

On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

Read Article
Flores Island, Guatemala
Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Unmasking a Maya Dynasty

Petén, Guatemala

Read Article
Photos by Rubén Salgado Escudero

Features January/February 2025

Dancing Days of the Maya

In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

Read Article
Photograph by R. Słaboński

Features November/December 2024

Chalice of Souls

A Maya jade heirloom embodies an enduring sacred tradition

Read Article
Jon G. Fuller, Jr./Alamy

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology

  • Letter from Bulgaria May/June 2026

    Capitals of Khans and Tsars

    The untold story of how the Bulgarian Empire challenged medieval Europe’s great powers

    Read Article
    A monument called the Founders of the Bulgarian State in the eastern Bulgarian city of Shumen
    Ben O’Donnell