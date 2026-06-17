COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—Live Science reports that a new study of Viking coins from the Damhus hoard, a cache of 226 pennies unearthed in Denmark near the site of the Viking town of Ribe in 2018, suggests that they contain silver recycled from Islamic coins. The 1,000-year-old coins, known as pennies, bear a face on one side thought to represent the Norse god Wodan or Odin, with a stag on the reverse. Thomas Birch of the National Museum of Denmark said that each coin would have been enough to buy ale, bread, or simple tools. Analysis of the coins also shows that when the dies used to stamp them were worn, they were replaced with similar ones, Birch added. At least 30 dies had been used to make these coins, and likely hundreds of thousands like them, at a single mint in Ribe. Twenty-five of the coins were also examined with X-ray fluorescence to analyze their chemical compositions. Trace elements detected in the silver suggest that more than half of the metal in the coins came from Islamic silver coins known as dirhams. The Islamic coins are thought to have been melted down outside of Scandinavia, and transported to Ribe in the form of ingots. “If these coins are being minted in the hundreds of thousands, that’s a huge quantity of Islamic silver,” Birch explained. Read the open source academic paper on the research at Archaeometry. To read more about what coins can reveal about the ancient Norse, go to "Hoards of the Vikings."
Viking Coins Found in Denmark Were Minted With Islamic Silver
News June 17, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Viking Fantasy Island
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020
Viking Knights, Polish Days
Top 10 Discoveries of 2014 January/February 2015
Bluetooth's Fortress
Køge, Denmark
Artifacts September/October 2014
Silver Viking Figurine
-
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts© APM/Frank Müller
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capitalHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology