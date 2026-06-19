JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Curse Tablet From the Netherlands Studied

News June 19, 2026

Elke Fuchs, Institute for Papyrology, Heidelberg University
SHARE:
Roman-era curse tablet, Heerlen, Netherlands

HEERLEN, THE NETHERLANDS—A curse tablet discovered in the southeastern Netherlands has been analyzed with reflectance transformation imaging and deciphered by Rodney Ast of the University of Heidelberg and his colleagues, according to a report in La Brújula Verde. The lead sheet, dated to the second century A.D., was discovered in a well in what had been the Roman military settlement of Coriovallum. It measures about 3.5 inches long and almost two inches wide. Multiple photographs of the curse tablet were taken under varying lighting conditions, and then digitally combined with a computer into a single image with adjustable lighting to highlight the surface details. Curse tablets were usually inscribed with incantations in Latin, but the text on this tablet was inscribed in Greek and invokes Egyptian gods and demons. Three magical symbols, or Characteres, on the tablet would have conveyed the message to supernatural powers, Ast explained. The names of two men with Latin names and two women with Greek names may have been the objects of the curse, or the curse may have been pronounced in their names against someone else, he added. To read about the discovery of similarly malicious artifacts, go to "The Cursing Well."

Recommended Articles

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey May/June 2026

Another Trojan War?

Read Article
©ULAS

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026

Ancient Architectural Digest

Read Article
Lower portion of column, Fano, Italy
SABAP Ancona e Pesaro e Urbino

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman River Barge

Read Article
Barge excavation, Kupa River, Croatia
Courtesy Anton Divić/Navarchos

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman Gaul’s Literati

Read Article
Bronze bull statuette
Renaud Bernadet

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology