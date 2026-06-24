JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Imperial-Era Villa Excavated Near Rome

News June 24, 2026

Aerial view of Roman villa excavation, Castel di Guido, Italy
Italian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:
Fragments of a statue depicting a bearded man
Fragments of a statue depicting a bearded man

ROME, ITALY—CNN reports that a Roman villa has been discovered in the village of Castel di Guido, in what was a residential area outside Rome known as Lorium from 27 B.C. through the fifth century A.D. The emperors Hadrian, Antoninus Pius, and Marcus Aurelius are all known to have visited the town. Archaeologists were called to the site, which had been protected by a fence, after local residents alerted police to evidence of illegal excavations. “In just a few days, officials from the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Carabinieri, stopped a clandestine operation,” said Alessandro Giuli, Italy’s Minister of Culture. So far, the archaeologists have uncovered an entrance hall with an atrium and a sunken basin surrounded by a black and white mosaic floor. Archaeologist Alessia Contino of the Special Superintendency of Rome said that a statue holding a small animal and a basket with birds found in the villa is thought to represent Silvanus, the god of the countryside. “The exceptional quality of the decorations testifies that the villa belonged to prominent members of the Roman aristocracy, closely linked to the Imperial court,” she explained. The researchers have also found damage caused by the illegal dig, which was conducted with a backhoe, pickaxes, and drills. It is not yet clear if anything was stolen from the site, Giuli concluded. To read about the rediscovery of a Roman villa near Verona nearly a century after it was first excavated, go to "Missing Mosaics."

Excavated portion of black and white mosaic floor in a Roman villa, Castel di Guido, Italy
Mosaic floor, Castel di Guido, Italy

Recommended Articles

Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020

Gladiator Weapons

Read Article
(Lanmas/Alamy Stock Photo)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

New Golden House Room

Rome, Italy

Read Article
(Courtesy Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018

Pompeii Revisited

Read Article
(Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017 January/February 2018

Rome’s Oldest Aqueduct

Rome, Italy

Read Article
(Bruno Fruttini)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology