YONGCHENG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a 5,000-year-old royal tomb of the Dawenkou Culture has been unearthed in central China’s Wangzhuang ruins, which have been dated to between 4000 and 2600 B.C. “The latest discovery indicates that the Wangzhuang ruins are not an ordinary settlement but rather, the capital of a prehistoric kingdom,” said Zhu Guanghua of Capital Normal University. The large tomb contained inner and outer coffins thought to have held the remains of a king, he added. More than 100 pottery vessels, some 200 jade ornaments, bone tools, and animal remains were also recovered. The burial was badly damaged in antiquity, however. “Most of the tomb owner’s skeletal remains within the wooden coffin are missing, with only a few toe bones left,” Zhu explained. “Small jade ornaments were scattered inside and outside the coffin and many stone ceremonial blades were deliberately broken,” he said. Researcher Li Xinwei of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences concluded that the artifacts from Wangzhuang show that the residents were influenced by other cultures living in the Yangtze River Basin, and eastern and central China. To read about thousands of bronzes discovered in China’s Sichuan Province, go to “The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu.”
Possible Prehistoric Royal Tomb Excavated in Central China
News October 25, 2024
Recommended Articles
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024
Hunting Heads
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
Korea’s City of Daggers
China, North Korea, and South Korea
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
A More Comfortable Ride
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin