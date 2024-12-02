JOIN TODAY
Ancient Inscription Unearthed in Cyprus

News December 2, 2024

PAPHOS, CYPRUS—The Cyprus Mail reports that an untranslated inscription has been discovered on a wall dated to the sixth century B.C. in the religious center of Palaepaphos, which is located on the southern coast of Cyprus. The wall had been thought to be part of a defensive tower, but recent excavations conducted by students from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens suggest that the structure may have served a religious purpose. Last year, the images of two ships were found on the exterior of the wall, facing the sea. A tunnel uncovered beneath the wall is thought to have been built in the fifth century B.C. during the Persian siege of the city. To read about the tombs of an aristocratic family who lived on Cyprus some 2,400 years ago, go to "Living the Good Afterlife."

