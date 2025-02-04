JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Genetic Study Tracks Domesticated Sheep

News February 4, 2025

SHARE:

DUBLIN, IRELAND—Cosmos Magazine reports that analysis of DNA samples taken from 118 sheep bones unearthed at archaeological sites in Europe and Asia indicates that early European herders bred sheep for white coat color as early as 8,000 years ago. The study also suggests that sheep from the region of Mesopotamia traveled west some 7,000 years ago. Sheep from the Eurasian steppes also moved into Europe some 5,000 years ago, explained Kevin Daly of University College Dublin. “This parallels what we know about human migrations during the same period, suggesting that when people moved, they brought their flocks with them,” he said. Daly and his colleagues think that these human migrations may have been fueled by the consumption of sheep products such as milk and cheese. To read about a DNA study of a 1,600-year-old sheep's leg that was preserved in an Iranian salt mine, go to "Salty Snack."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

The Great Maize Migration

Read Article
(Keith M. Prufer)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Japan's Genetic History

Read Article
(Shigeki Nakagome, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Coast over Corridor

Read Article
(Courtesy Mikkel Winther Pedersen, Centre for GeoGenetics, Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen)

Off the Grid January/February 2025

Tzintzuntzan, Mexico

Read Article
Enrique/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock