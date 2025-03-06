CHATHAM ISLANDS, NEW ZEALAND—The New Zealand Herald reports that a father and son duo combing a local beach for wood may have made one of the most important discoveries in New Zealand history. The pair came across strange-looking “sticks” protruding from the sand that turned out to be part of a waka, an ocean-voyaging Polynesian canoe. Traditional wakas played a crucial role in Polynesian culture. They could be paddled or sailed and were used for fishing, transportation, or in traditional celebrations. Archaeologists were called to the site and have recovered over 450 pieces of the vessel. Initial tests have linked the wood with local Aotearoa native trees such as pukatea, tōtara, and rimu. They have also found unique carvings, engraved pieces of obsidian, and braided ropes, suggesting that the waka could be very old. “No one has seen a waka like this before,” said archaeologist Justin Maxwell of Sunrise Archaeology, who is leading the project. “It’s completely blown our minds and we’ve exceeded our wildest imagination in what we’re going to find. It’s by far the most important discovery in New Zealand, possibly Polynesian archaeology, and it will go down as one of the most important finds of all time in Polynesia.” To read about a 600-year-old canoe discovered on South Island with a turtle carved into its hull, go to "Around the World: New Zealand."