Divers Document Remains of Submerged Ancient Greek Port

News March 13, 2025

Asini, Greece
Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports
Photogrammetric model of excavated section of a pier structure, Asini, Greece
ASINI, GREECE—An international team of archaeologists has recently completed new excavations at the submerged ancient Greek site of Asini near the coastal village of Tolo, according to a La Brújula Verde report. The work is part of a project that began in 2022 as a collaboration between the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities of Greece, Stockholm University, and the Swedish Institute at Athens. Asini is mentioned by Homer in the Iliad and is believed to have once played a significant role in the region’s maritime trade. The team is investigating portions of Asini’s harbor infrastructure, which now lies completely underwater, to try and determine exactly when the port was abandoned. They have been relying on high-resolution photogrammetry to document and detail the underwater structures, including a large artificial pier that once supported houses or other types of buildings. They have also collected significant quantities of broken amphoras, which they hope will help determine the facility’s date of construction and subsequent collapse. To read about freshwater fishing villages in the Balkans that date back to the Neolithic period, go to "Off the Grid: Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania."

