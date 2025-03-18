Torso of Buddha statue unearthed at Ta Prohm Temple, Cambodia

TA PROHM, CAMBODIA—Archaeologists discovered the torso of a unique Buddha statue at the Ta Prohm Temple complex outside of Siem Reap, according to a statement released by Cambodia’s APSARA National Authority. Ta Prohm was a massive Mahayana Buddhist monastery built by the Khmer king Jayavarman VII (reigned 1181–1218) in the late twelfth and early thirteenth century. The Banyon-style sculpture stands about four feet tall and was found without its head, hands, and feet. However, experts believe that a carved left hand and a foot found nearby in 2024 came from the artwork. Furthermore, scans and analysis of a Buddha head originally found in 1927 and currently housed at the Angkor Conservation also proved to be from the same statue. The figure is notably adorned with jewelry, a robe, and a veil. It also depicts the Buddha with his left arm placed on the chest, a unique gesture in Khmer art. At its height, Ta Prohm was home to a population of more than 12,500 residents, although it took around 80,000 people to sufficiently service and supply the religious complex. The ongoing work at the site aims to organize and preserve the numerous objects scattered throughout the ruins and to protect and better understand Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage. To read about sandstone Buddha statues recently uncovered at the site, go to "Around the World: Cambodia."

