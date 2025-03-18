JOIN TODAY
Monumental Tomb Uncovered in Fabled Greek City

News March 18, 2025

Tomb, Tenea, Greece
Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports
Gold ring inlaid with semiprecious stone carved with an image of Apollo and two serpents
Gold ring inlaid with semiprecious stone carved with an image of Apollo and two serpents

TENEA, GREECE—A monumental Hellenistic-period (323–31 b.c) funerary monument has been unearthed at the site of Tenea, according to Artnet. The mythological city was said to have been founded by Trojan prisoners of war during the Mycenaean age. It was only definitively identified in 2018 around 12 miles northeast of ancient Mycenae. The recently uncovered complex has a “T-shaped” layout and has architectural elements similar to those in Macedonian tombs. Within the burial chamber, archaeologists found a large monolithic sarcophagus and five rectangular stone coffins built along its walls. Only the sarcophagus contained human remains, believed to be from an adult woman. A wide array of artifacts were recovered, including a gold ring depicting Apollo with a healing serpent, two gold coins from Sicyon, a votive clay finger, a deposit of small Hellenistic vases, bronze decorative objects, glass beads, bronze spoons, and perfume bottles. Experts believe the funerary monument was used until the fourth century a.d. when it was sealed. However, during the late Roman period, it appears to have been looted and the space was repurposed for ceremonial activities. To read about a bronze mirror found in a Hellenistic burial along an ancient road outside Jerusalem, go to "A Courtesan's Prized Possession."

