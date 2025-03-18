TENEA, GREECE—A monumental Hellenistic-period (323–31 b.c) funerary monument has been unearthed at the site of Tenea, according to Artnet. The mythological city was said to have been founded by Trojan prisoners of war during the Mycenaean age. It was only definitively identified in 2018 around 12 miles northeast of ancient Mycenae. The recently uncovered complex has a “T-shaped” layout and has architectural elements similar to those in Macedonian tombs. Within the burial chamber, archaeologists found a large monolithic sarcophagus and five rectangular stone coffins built along its walls. Only the sarcophagus contained human remains, believed to be from an adult woman. A wide array of artifacts were recovered, including a gold ring depicting Apollo with a healing serpent, two gold coins from Sicyon, a votive clay finger, a deposit of small Hellenistic vases, bronze decorative objects, glass beads, bronze spoons, and perfume bottles. Experts believe the funerary monument was used until the fourth century a.d. when it was sealed. However, during the late Roman period, it appears to have been looted and the space was repurposed for ceremonial activities. To read about a bronze mirror found in a Hellenistic burial along an ancient road outside Jerusalem, go to "A Courtesan's Prized Possession."
Monumental Tomb Uncovered in Fabled Greek City
News March 18, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot Enigma
George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Cosmic Ray Calendar
© Dispilio Excavations, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek world
Courtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton
-