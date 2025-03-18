JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

What Were Conditions Like for Egyptian Miners?

News March 18, 2025

Iron shackles, Ghozza, Egypt
B. Redon/French Archaeological Mission at the Eastern Desert/© Antiquity Publications Ltd.
SHARE:
Iron shackles
Iron shackles

GHOZZA, EGYPT—La Brújula Verde reports that some miners in ancient Egypt faced harsh conditions. Gold exploitation in Egypt dates back thousands of years, but reached its peak during the Ptolemaic period (304–30 b.c.), when government authorities controlled and operated as many as 40 mines. Over the past five years, French researchers have been investigating the mining site of Ghozza, in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, and have revealed a village with various streets, residential blocks, administrative buildings, and baths. Inscriptions found at the site suggest that some workers were paid, but recently discovered iron shackles dating to the third century b.c. indicate that some of the Ptolemaic labor force consisted of enslaved individuals who were forced to work the mines. The manacles were designed exclusively to restrain humans and would have been fastened around the ankles. This would have made it difficult for the wearers to walk, but they would have still had full use of their hands and arms to carry out their mining tasks. The existence of these shackles lends credence to descriptions made by the second-century b.c. Greek historian Agatharchides, who recorded that miners in Egypt were sometimes prisoners of war and condemned criminals who worked ceaselessly, day and night, with their feet chained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about an Egyptian geological map, go to "Mapping the Past: The Goldmine Papyrus."

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2024

Freedom Fort

In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty

Read Article
(Photo: Christopher LeClere)

Artifacts September/October 2023

Padlock

Read Article
(Courtesy James Davidson)

Letter from Ghana November/December 2021

Life Outside the Castle

At Christiansborg Castle, a community that embodied the complexity of the transatlantic slave trade is being uncovered by descendants of those who created it

Read Article
(Photo by Joli Gbebleou-Sleem)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

Identifying the Unidentified

Read Article
(© MOLA)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton