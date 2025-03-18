GHOZZA, EGYPT—La Brújula Verde reports that some miners in ancient Egypt faced harsh conditions. Gold exploitation in Egypt dates back thousands of years, but reached its peak during the Ptolemaic period (304–30 b.c.), when government authorities controlled and operated as many as 40 mines. Over the past five years, French researchers have been investigating the mining site of Ghozza, in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, and have revealed a village with various streets, residential blocks, administrative buildings, and baths. Inscriptions found at the site suggest that some workers were paid, but recently discovered iron shackles dating to the third century b.c. indicate that some of the Ptolemaic labor force consisted of enslaved individuals who were forced to work the mines. The manacles were designed exclusively to restrain humans and would have been fastened around the ankles. This would have made it difficult for the wearers to walk, but they would have still had full use of their hands and arms to carry out their mining tasks. The existence of these shackles lends credence to descriptions made by the second-century b.c. Greek historian Agatharchides, who recorded that miners in Egypt were sometimes prisoners of war and condemned criminals who worked ceaselessly, day and night, with their feet chained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about an Egyptian geological map, go to "Mapping the Past: The Goldmine Papyrus."
What Were Conditions Like for Egyptian Miners?
News March 18, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features March/April 2024
Freedom Fort
In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty
Artifacts September/October 2023
Padlock
Letter from Ghana November/December 2021
Life Outside the Castle
At Christiansborg Castle, a community that embodied the complexity of the transatlantic slave trade is being uncovered by descendants of those who created it
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021
Identifying the Unidentified
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton